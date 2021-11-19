Home Fairfield Amir Garakani to chair Greenwich Hospital’s psychiatry and behavioral health department

Amir Garakani to chair Greenwich Hospital’s psychiatry and behavioral health department

By
Phil Hall
-

Greenwich Hospital has named Yale Medicine physician Amir Garakani chairman of its psychiatry and behavioral health department.

Garakani is board-certified in psychiatry, forensic psychiatry and addiction medicine. A graduate of SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, he has participated in National Institute of Mental Health-funded research and is author or co-author of over 70 peer-reviewed papers and book chapters.

Prior to joining Yale Medicine and Greenwich Hospital last spring, Garakani was director of Education and an attending staff psychiatrist in the Transitional Living Program at Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan.

“Dr. Garakani’s leadership, experience and vision will enhance our ability to make a significant impact on the patients we care for, and propel our short- and long-term plans for behavioral health at Greenwich Hospital,” said Diane Kelly, the hospital’s president. “Expanding Greenwich Hospital’s Behavioral Health program has been an important initiative for us, magnified by the mental health crisis that has grown exponentially since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. We are moving swiftly to address the needs of our society.”

Previous articleConnecticut gained 5,300 jobs in October
Next articleFairfield’s Osprey Funds launches funds management offshoot
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here