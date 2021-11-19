Amir Garakani to chair Greenwich Hospital’s psychiatry and behavioral health department

Greenwich Hospital has named Yale Medicine physician Amir Garakani chairman of its psychiatry and behavioral health department.

Garakani is board-certified in psychiatry, forensic psychiatry and addiction medicine. A graduate of SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, he has participated in National Institute of Mental Health-funded research and is author or co-author of over 70 peer-reviewed papers and book chapters.

Prior to joining Yale Medicine and Greenwich Hospital last spring, Garakani was director of Education and an attending staff psychiatrist in the Transitional Living Program at Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan.

“Dr. Garakani’s leadership, experience and vision will enhance our ability to make a significant impact on the patients we care for, and propel our short- and long-term plans for behavioral health at Greenwich Hospital,” said Diane Kelly, the hospital’s president. “Expanding Greenwich Hospital’s Behavioral Health program has been an important initiative for us, magnified by the mental health crisis that has grown exponentially since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. We are moving swiftly to address the needs of our society.”