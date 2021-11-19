Stamford, Bridgeport pick up seventh state House seats as result of redistricting

Fast-growing Stamford has gained a seventh state House seat, following approval by Connecticut’s bipartisan Reapportionment Commission of new district maps.

Also adding a seventh seat is Bridgeport, while Stratford is adding a third. Wilton, which had been split across two districts, will now be entirely within the 42nd. In addition, the 125th, which had represented New Canaan, will now include part of Stamford.

The Reapportionment Commission is scheduled to approve a new map for state Senate districts by Nov. 30, although indications are that that work may be delayed.

The Connecticut Supreme Court would have to approve that extension.