Poll: Lamont is most popular Democratic governor in the U.S.

Ned Lamont is the seventh-most popular — and the top-rated Democratic — governor in the country, according to a new poll.

Morning Consult, which says it conducts daily interviews with a representative sample of over 5,000 registered voters and 4,400 likely voters across the country, ranked Gov. Phil Scott (R) of Vermont the most popular, with a 79% job-performance approval among that state’s respondents.

He was followed by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) with 72% and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) of Maryland with 70%.

With a 64% approval rating, Lamont led all Democrats in the poll; the second-most popular Democrat, Dan McKee of Rhode Island, came in 13th with 59%.

Earlier this month, Lamont said he would seek a second term in 2022.

New York’s Kathy Hochul (D), who replaced Andrew Cuomo in August, placed 46th with 48%. Finishing last was Kate Brown (D) of Oregon with 43%.