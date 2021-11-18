Lunda Asmani exits job as New Canaan CFO to oversee Norwalk’s public school system

Lunda Asmani exits job as New Canaan CFO to oversee Norwalk’s public...

New Canaan Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani is returning to Norwalk to become CFO of that city’s public school system.

A Norwalk resident, Asmani was Norwalk’s director of management and budgets before accepting the position as New Canaan’s budget director in July 2018. He was elevated to its CFO in December 2019.

Following a national search, the Norwalk Board of Education unanimously approved Asmani earlier this week; he begins on Dec. 7. A board workshop is scheduled for the school district’s capital and operating budgets on that date.

Asmani is replacing Tom Hamilton, who earlier this year announced his retirement from the public school position.

New Canaan will now begin its own search for a new CFO.