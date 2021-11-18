Greenwich Community Sailing ceases operations, blaming town leaders for decision

Greenwich Community Sailing (GCS), a division of Longshore Sailing School, has announced that it has discontinued its relationship with the town of Greenwich after 24 years.

GCS provided sailing lessons and boat and kayak rentals from Greenwich Point Park and the Chimes Building.

In a statement on its website, Longshore Sailing School President Jane Pimentel blamed the town’s leadership for the decision not to return in 2022, saying the town would not guarantee the usability of the Chimes Building and complaining about its demand to have staffing, equipment and student enrollment in place before a lease was signed.

“Our relationship with the town has reached a point where we are no longer able to run a sustainable business,” Pimentel said. “GCS’s main priority has always been providing accessible boating experiences to our community, and we would have kept the doors open if it was at all feasible.”

Pimentel added that Longshore Sailing School will continue to operate its Westport location in 2022 and will welcome GCS gift cards at that site. She also hinted that “GCS, or some version of it, will return if the town is willing to prioritize a sailing program on Tod’s Point.”