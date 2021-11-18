FEMA opens Greenwich office for businesses, residents affected by Ida

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has opened an office in the Glenville section of Greenwich to provide assistance to residents and business owners recovering from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The Disaster Recovery Center is at the Glenville Fire Station at 266 Glenville Road. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Representatives from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available at the center to explain disaster assistance programs, answer questions about FEMA letters and provide literature about repairs and rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant.

Remnants of Ida caused historic flooding in Greenwich when it swept through the area on Sept. 4; parts of the town saw up to eight inches of rain. President Joe Biden declared a disaster declaration for Fairfield County several weeks ago, allowing residents and business owners to apply for disaster relief.

For more information on how to apply online, click here.