Orchestra 914 in Pleasantville, New York, will open its 2021/22 Concert Season with two performances. The debut concert “Death & Transfiguration” with new music director Russell Ger is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. at the Paramount Hudson Valley, 1008 Brown St., Peekskill, New York. Orchestra 914 strings will perform two transcendent works:…