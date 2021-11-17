Mixed-use building in Darien sells for $5.35 million

Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate (SCRE) represented Elm Associates of New Canaan in the $5.35 million sale of 879-889 Boston Post Road in Darien to Darien Post Road LLC.

The property is a fully leased 11,500-square-foot three-story mixed-use building with four retail units and six two-bedroom apartments.

The retail spaces are occupied by Bar Vida, Jade Nail & Spa, Darien Barber Shop and recently signed retailer, Check Body-Mind.

Laure Aubuchon and Penny Wickey of SCRE were the sole brokers involved in the transaction.