Lamont backs away from climate change initiative, highway tolls

With gas prices rising, along with state revenues, Gov. Ned Lamont will stop pushing for a multi-state climate change initiative and has promised not to reopen the highway tolls issue.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, the governor said that the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI), which he had identified as a legislative priority next year, will not be on the table after all. Lamont said that since he was unable to push the TCI through the General Assembly this year “when gas prices were at a historic low,” he would not pursue the issue at a time when prices are at a seven-year high.

He indicated, however, that approval of the TCI could be revisited in 2023.

The TCI seeks to improve transportation, develop a clean-energy economy and reduce carbon emissions from the transportation sector. In addition to Connecticut, the initiative has received support from Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia.

Those jurisdictions agreed to put a price on the carbon contained in vehicle fuels sold within their borders and leverage the revenues gained and the resulting higher price of gasoline to cut transportation emissions by 26% by 2032.

But opponents of the initiative have said it essentially serves as a gas tax, and questioned whether it would result in lower emissions.

Meanwhile, the governor also said on Tuesday that he would not revisit the concept of electronic highway tolls for all drivers, expressing confidence that the forthcoming “highway user fee” being levied on tractor-trailers, along with tax revenue, will be sufficient.

“We have more tax revenue coming in so that’s strengthening our transportation fund in a way no one could have anticipated,” he said. “On top of that, we have the highway user fee that kicks in I think it’s next year, so that’s going to make a difference in the big tractor-trailer trucks coming in often from out of state. So I think we’re going to be in pretty good shape.”

Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) released a statement in response to the governor’s comments. Saying that state Democrats have a record of proposing tax increases on low- and middle-income families, Kelly said, “I am hopeful that this shift in Gov. Lamont’s position is sincere and more than just a campaign promise. I hope he is ready to rally with us and push back against Democrats who continue to push for new taxes on those who can least afford them.

“Tolls and the TCI gas tax were never about transportation or the environment,” he continued. “They were about money. There are better ways to achieve cleaner air and make investments in transportation without taking more from taxpayers’ wallets. Republicans have shown that way before.

“The public has done a phenomenal job speaking out and rallying with us against these new taxes,” Kelly concluded. “We will continue to fight for solutions that help working- and middle-class families, that support our environment, and that invest in transportation infrastructure.”