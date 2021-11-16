Six regional communities ranked in new listing of the nation’s priciest ZIP codes

Six regional communities ranked in new listing of the nation’s priciest ZIP...

Four Fairfield County communities and two in Westchester were ranked among the nation’s 100 priciest ZIP codes in a new data analysis from PropertyShark.

Within Fairfield County, Greenwich 06830 ranked as the 57th most expensive ZIP code, with a 2021 median sales price of $2.05 million. Riverside 06878 ranked 60th with a 2021 median sales price of $1.98 million, with Old Greenwich 06870 in 80th place at $1.8 million and Greenwich 06831 in 94th place with $1.65 million.

Across the Westchester border, Rye 10850 ranked 72nd with a $1.86 million median sales price for this year, followed by Purchase 10577 in 88th place with $1.7 million.

However, these communities seemed like bastions for affordable housing compared to chart-topping Atherton 94027 in California’s San Mateo County, where the current median sales price is $7.47 million. Within New York state, Suffolk County had the most expensive ZIP codes, with eight localities in the top 100.