New data finds local communities of color at disproportionately higher risk for lung cancer

The communities of color within Connecticut and New York run the greatest risk for lung cancer, according to the 2021 State of Lung Cancer reports published by the American Lung Association (ALA).

In Connecticut, the ALA placed the state within its top five rankings for five-year survival, early diagnosis and surgical treatment rate, but it also identified a “clear racial disparity for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders,” with the organization warning this demographic was 32% less likely to be diagnosed with lung cancer at an early and treatable stage.

The ALA ranked Connecticut first in the nation for survival at 28.8% (the national average of people alive five years after a lung cancer diagnosis is 23.7%) as well as second for early diagnosis, fourth for surgery and 12th for lack of treatment, with 17.9% of cases receiving no medical attention.

“Much more can and must be done in Connecticut to prevent the disease and support those facing the disease, such as ensuring everyone who is at high risk is screened for lung cancer, funding tobacco prevention and cessation programs, and promoting testing of homes for radon,” said Ruth Canovi, director of advocacy for the ALA in Connecticut.

Across the border, the ALA also ranked New York among the top five states for five-year survival, early diagnosis and surgical treatment, but found that Black New Yorkers were 22% less likely to be diagnosed early.

“While we celebrate that more Americans are surviving lung cancer, too many people are being left behind, and the disease remains the leading cause of cancer deaths,” said Trevor Summerfield, director of advocacy for the ALA in New York.