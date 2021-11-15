Westchester among 7 counties not yet exhausted for state rent relief

As of 10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, state funding for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program has been exhausted in all except seven New York counties — Westchester, Dutchess, Nassau, Suffolk, Saratoga, Niagara and Oneida.

After the state’s program has paid out over $2 billion in rental assistance, Gov. Hochul announced on Friday that the state is unable to fulfill many pending funding requests left.

Hochul has turned to hope of an influx of federal funding to sustain the program for another four months, directing the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance to ask the U.S. Department of the Treasury for $996 million in additional federal funding.

The projected need is based on applications that have already been submitted and estimates for tenants living in publicly subsidized housing.

“From the start of my administration, I pledged to get federal rental relief money to New Yorkers still recovering from the pandemic,” Hochul said. “While New York accelerated getting rent relief out the door and moved from the back of the pack to the front amongst other states, there are still many individuals in need of assistance … New York has demonstrated both a need for this funding and an ability to distribute it, which is why we believe New York is well positioned to receive any additional assistance that may come available through the Treasury’s forthcoming reallocation.”

Hochul had first requested additional funding for the program from the Treasury Department in September, when it had passed $1.6 billion in funding paid or obligated.

“Clearly the demand for rental assistance across New York State is far outstripping the amount of funding we have available,” said Barbara Guinn, executive deputy commissioner of the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. “I applaud Governor Hochul for recognizing this early on, making this program a priority of her administration, and taking swift action to ensure New York State is in a position to receive any funds reallocated by the federal government.”

The program began accepting applications on June 1 of this year under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo., and has paid or obligated its entire $2.4 billion in funding to 165,000 applications to the program.

The state set aside $25 million, that is still available, for free legal assistance to prevent eviction for low-income renters in all counties outside of New York City, the governor also noted on Friday.

“The pandemic has shown us that every New Yorker deserves the stability of a home,” Hochul said. “This critical funding will help struggling tenants access free legal assistance they can rely on to reach a resolution with their landlord and avoid the potential for eviction proceedings. We will continue to push for additional federal funding for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to provide relief to renters.”

U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice and 16 other members of New York’s congressional delegation submitted a letter of support for the application to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

“Governor Hochul has worked hard to get vital rent relief out the door and into the hands of thousands of landlords, protecting more than 165,000 renters across the state,” Rice said. “However, further relief is still needed, and thousands of families are in danger of losing their homes with the holiday season and the end of the eviction moratorium right around the corner. That’s why New York State’s application for additional funding must be prioritized by the Department of the Treasury. Thank you to the 14 members of the House and our Senators for joining our letter to Treasury in support of New York’s application, and thank you to the Hochul administration for its continued action to address housing insecurity.”