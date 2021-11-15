Bronx salon Hair House relocating to New Rochelle

Hair House, a Bronx salon known for its celebrity clientele, has signed a 1,200-square-foot, 10-year lease to occupy the ground-floor retail space at 360 Huguenot St., a 28-floor luxury residential and retail development in New Rochelle.

The salon will relocate from its current location in Pelham Bay. When occupied, the space will boast high ceilings and large windows, exposing tons of natural light for a modern and fresh feel.

Founded by Dana Fiore five years ago, Hair House’s clients have included public figures like Katie Couric and comedian/actress Amanda Seales. In addition to traditional haircuts, styling and coloring, the new location will include space for wrap-around services including massages, facials, and skin care treatments.

“Hair House’s relocation to New Rochelle reflects a larger trend of small businesses moving to Westchester due to affordability, a growing customer base and easy access to transit,” said Whitney Arcaro, executive vice president, head of Marketing & Retail Leasing at RXR Realty, which made the announcement.

The building features 252 market-rate units and 28 affordable units, 14,000 square feet of retail, and a 10,000-square-foot arts and culture space.