ReneSola announces first solar power project in Italy

ReneSola Ltd. has announced plans to develop its first solar power project in Italy.

The Stamford company is teaming with London’s Emeren on a 7 MW ground-mounted project in southern Italy. The development is the first project under a partnership development announced by the companies in July, which is scheduled to reach a target of 110 MW projects in Italy by the end of 2022.

The Italian project is the latest European development for ReneSola, which has overseas solar installations in nine European countries and in Japan, China and Canada.

“With the launch of this project, our partnership with Emeren is off to a great start,” commented Josef Kastner, CEO of ReneSola Power European Region. “Together with Emeren, we continue to expect to bring a range of high-quality projects to the Italian market, driving growth in the region.”