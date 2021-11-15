Stamford’s Booking Holdings acquires Getaroom for $1.2B

Booking Holdings Inc., the Stamford parent company of Priceline, has acquired Getaroom, a B2B distributor of hotel rooms, for approximately $1.2 billion.

Upon completion of the transaction, Getaroom will be rolled into the Priceline brand to form a new business unit aimed at the B2B market. Getaroom CEO Matt Davis will lead the new business unit.

“As the travel industry continues to recover from the pandemic, we are continuously looking for opportunities to better support both our partners and our customers,” said Priceline CEO Brett Keller. “By combining the technology and expertise of Getaroom and Priceline, we can further streamline distribution for our hotel partners and provide new and better solutions for the U.S. accommodations segment.”

Founded in 2005 and based in Dallas, Getaroom is a portfolio company of Court Square Capital Partners.