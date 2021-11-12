Hook & Reel restaurant drops anchor in Yonkers

A new Cajun seafood restaurant, Hook & Reel, opened this week in Yonkers.

On Nov. 8, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano attended a ribbon-cutting for the new eatery, located at 2375 Central Park Ave.

Serving Cajun-inspired seafood boils, fried seafood, raw and steamed oysters and po’ boys, the Yonkers Hook & Reel marks the chain’s 70th location in the U.S.

Its New York metro area, Hook & Reel has restaurants in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Long Island. The chain has plans to expand to Newburgh and Middletown in the Hudson Valley, but opening dates have not yet been announced.

The space on Central Avenue where Hook & Reel is located formerly housed the Wow K BBQ restaurant, and is next to a C2 Education tutoring center, Citizens Bank and Domino’s Pizza, among other businesses.