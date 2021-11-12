Roger Palanzo named Danbury mayor-elect’s chief of staff

Roger Palanzo has been promoted from his position as Danbury’s economic development director to Mayor-elect Dean Esposito’s chief of staff.

Palanzo’s tenure as economic development director began in January 2016. Prior to that, he was the constituent services coordinator in the mayor’s office starting in November 2011 under then-Mayor Mark Boughton.

“Roger Palanzo is a lifelong Danbury resident who has the right combination of experience needed to serve as chief of staff of my incoming administration,” Esposito, who will be sworn in on Nov. 30, said. “He has been a terrific economic development director working to implement our strategic plan of smart and focused growth.”

Saying he was honored by Esposito’s decision, Palanzo said: “Our administration will be focused on investing in smart economic development, providing a superior educational system for our children, and continuing Danbury’s record of success. I look forward to leading this transition and implementing Mayor-elect Esposito’s priorities and vision for the future of our city.”