Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill arrives in Westport

Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill has opened its 12th location in Playhouse Square at 275 Post Road East in Westport.

The restaurant launched on Nov. 8 and will have a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. hosted by Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe. The ceremony will include free food and Salsa Fresca gear giveaways along with double rewards points awarded to all Salsa Rewards program members in attendance.

“This is an exciting time for the entire Salsa Fresca team,” said Eric Friedman, chief operating officer at Salsa Fresca. “I am especially looking forward to spending the day with customers at this new location, the first new opening for Salsa Fresca since I joined the team earlier this year, and I am looking forward to making this location a thriving part of this community.”

Salsa Fresca has Connecticut locations in Danbury, New Haven and West Hartford, with another set to open in Fairfield. Its New York locations include Bedford Hills, Carmel, Cross River, LaGrange, Mamaroneck, Peekskill, Poughkeepsie and Yorktown.