Stamford’s Club Quarters Hotel recruits all-women sales and marketing team

Club Quarters Hotel has added five women to run its sales and marketing team.

Joining the Stamford company are, in alphabetical order:

• Kristin Collett, former account supervisor at NextGuest, as director of digital marketing.

• Suzette Deveau, former vice president of sales and marketing for the Americas at Mandarin Oriental, as vice president of membership and sales.

• Angela Molnar, former senior pricing analyst at Uline, as area director of revenue management.

• Jaclyn Riley, former director of hospital marketing at CGI Merchant Group, as director of marketing and communications.

• Bridget Tran, former vice president of digital strategies and marketing innovation for Nobu Hospitality, as corporate vice president of marketing,

“The addition of this strong slate of commercial leaders is a strategic decision for Club Quarters Hotels as we look to the future of business travel and beyond,” said CEO John Paul Nichols. “Club Quarters is poised to benefit from a visionary, holistic approach as we drive long-term value for our members, guests and owners.”