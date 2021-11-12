Stamford mayor-elect names 10 policy advisory committee members ahead of inauguration

A Republican former lieutenant governor and the founder and CEO of the Women’s Business Development Council are among the leaders of 10 policy committees formed by Stamford Mayor-elect Caroline Simmons (D).

The groups are charge with submitting recommendations to Simmons as she prepares to be sworn in as the city’s first female mayor on Dec. 1.

“The Simmons Transition Team is composed of experts, policymakers, advocates, and practitioners with direct knowledge and experience in Stamford relating to their various areas of focus,” according to a news release. “Their recommendations will be submitted to the mayor by early January, helping guide the Simmons administration’s initial budget and policy proposals, which she will share in greater detail during her State of the City address in March.”

“As Stamford rebounds from this pandemic, we have an opportunity to invest in our infrastructure by finally making progress on critical projects, to strengthen our economy by finding new ways to support local businesses, and to ensure our city government is responsive to our residents,” Simmons said. “During this transition process, I will ensure everyone involved remains focused on making Stamford a welcoming community and an affordable place to live, work, and retire.”

Last week the mayor-elect announced that her transition team would be led by state Sen. Pat Billie Miller (D-Stamford), Stamford Health President and CEO Kathy Silard, and Stamford Cradle to Career at United Way of Western CT President Bridget Fox.

Simmons Transition Team Policy Committees