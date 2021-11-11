Kayak teams with Babbel on travel planning-language learning platform

Kayak, the travel search engine division of Stamford-based Booking Holdings, has partnered with Babbel, the language learning app, to launch linGO, which the companies describe as a “one-stop-shop for travel planning and language learning.”

linGO provides a platform for travelers to book overseas trips while learning the most common phrases in Babbel’s most popular languages (French, Italian and Spanish).

To promote linGO’s launch, the companies are hosting a sweepstakes through Dec. 8 that will give away 15 lifetime language subscriptions to Babbel.

In conceiving linGO, Kayak and Babbel pointed to recently conducted polling that found nearly half of Americans believed learning a language would benefit their travel experience, while nearly one-quarter felt more comfortable traveling in a country where they could speak the language.

“Kayak’s survey revealed nearly half of Gen Z (46%) have attempted to learn a language in preparation for an upcoming trip,” said Matt Clarke, vice president for North American marketing at Kayak. “By teaming up with Babbel, Kayak is giving travelers access to even more tools to personalize and uplevel their travel experience with language content tailored for transit, dining and connecting with locals.”