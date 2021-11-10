BREAKING NEWS: Attorney General releases documents in Cuomo sexual harassment investigation

New York State Attorney General Letitia James this afternoon started releasing documents from her office’s investigation into allegations against former Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. The documents include transcripts of interviews and various exhibits such as emails.

Among the documents released Nov. 10 is a transcript of testimony given by Cuomo. Click below to view the document.

Cuomo interview

James had appointed outside investigators to look into multiple allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo. After nearly five months, the investigators concluded that he did sexually harass multiple women who included former and current state employees. The report alleged that he engaged in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging and made inappropriate comments.

The investigation alleged that Cuomo and his senior staff took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story. The investigators found that Cuomo ran the Executive Chamber as a “toxic” workplace that enabled “harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment.” The investigators found that multiple state and federal laws were violated as were Executive Chamber written policies.

According to James’ office, following the release of the report, a number of district attorneys in New York asked that the attorney general not release transcripts and other evidence so that their offices could first investigate and determine whether to file criminal charges against Cuomo.

Following the filing of a criminal complaint against Cuomo on Oct. 28 by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office informed the Office of the Attorney General that it would begin releasing evidence to Cuomo to comply with New York state’s discovery laws.

According to Attorney General James’ Office, “As these materials are now being released by the Albany County District Attorney’s office — and in an effort to provide full transparency to the people of New York — the OAG has informed local district attorneys that it will immediately begin releasing, on a rolling basis, all transcripts and corresponding exhibits compiled during the investigation, pending redactions to protect the privacy of individuals, as appropriate.”

In addition to the transcript of Cuomo’s testimony, materials initially released by James include transcripts of appearances by women who made complaints against Cuomo as well as exhibits related to those complaints.

In a recorded televised message while he was still governor, Cuomo said, “I cooperated with the review and now I can finally share the truth. The facts are much different than what had been portrayed. I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. I am 63 years old. I have lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am and that’s not who I have ever been.”

During his message, Cuomo presented a collection of photographs that showed him touching, hugging and kissing men and women. The purpose was to demonstrate that having various forms of physical contact with people was a normal part of socializing for him.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah was one of the local district attorneys to launch inquiries. Rocah was taking a look at least one of the incidents covered in the report that took place in Mount Kisco and involved a New York State trooper.

“As some of the Governor’s conduct described in the report occurred in Westchester County, we have formally requested investigative materials obtained by the AG’s Office,” Rocah said at the time.