Bridgeport Hospital extends free food distribution program through 2022

Bridgeport Hospital has announced it will extend its monthly free food distribution through 2022.

The program, which is coordinated with oversight from the hospital’s Community Health Improvement Department, distributes free bags of food every third Tuesday of the month from its Mill Avenue parking lot from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Each bag contains bread, egg, milk, fresh produce and other grocery items.

The program began in May 2019 and has served more than 4,800 Bridgeport households. Bridgeport Hospital staff volunteer to pack and distribute the bags.