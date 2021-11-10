Stamford YMCA settles charges of ADA discrimination regarding child with Autism Spectrum Disorder

The Stamford YMCA has reached a settlement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut relating to allegations that the nonprofit’s childcare programs and other services were in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA),

Specifically, the charges revolved around the YMCA’s not being able to accommodate a child with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The agreement resolves complaints that the Stamford YMCA was discriminating against the child on the basis of disability by refusing to conduct an individualized assessment of the child’s specific needs and by failing to make certain reasonable modifications to effectively communicate with the child.

Under the agreement, the Stamford YMCA has agreed to improve accessibility for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, including revising its policies and procedures, revising its training, updating its parent handbook and performing initial and ongoing assessments of the need for reasonable accommodations.

The facility also agreed to evaluate requests on an individualized basis based on objective evidence and current medical standards. The agreement is effective for three years with compliance monitoring by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Parents rely on dependable childcare in order to work or go to school, and every child should have equal access to childcare and educational facilities,” said Leonard C Boyle, Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut. “I thank Stamford YMCA’s management for their full cooperation during this investigation and for addressing these ADA issues without the need for litigation.”