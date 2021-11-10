Former Greenwich First Selectman Peter Tesei named executive director at nonprofit Pathways

Former six-term Greenwich First Selectman Peter Tesei has been named executive director of Pathways Inc.

The Greenwich nonprofit agency provides services for adults with severe and prolonged mental health conditions including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and major depression.

Tesei was first selectman from 2007 to 2019. After leaving office, he launched a public affairs and project management consulting firm. At Pathways, he will replace Laura Heckman, who has stepped down to pursue other endeavors.

“I am looking forward to working with the dedicated staff at Pathways on behalf of the wonderful clients they serve,” Tesei said.