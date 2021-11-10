Four area community health centers receiving $3M in ARP funding

Four Fairfield County community health centers will receive a total of nearly $3 million in American Rescue Plan funding, U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-4th) has announced.

The centers will receive a total of $2,965,393 in Health Center Infrastructure Support grants from the Department of Health and Human Services to improve, expand, or modify their facilities.

Optimus Health Care, which has several offices in Bridgeport, Stamford, Stratford and Trumbull, will receive $1,028,990. Southwest Community Health Center, which operates several offices in Bridgeport, will receive $790,015.

Norwalk Community Health Center will receive $632,220, and Family Centers – with operations in Greenwich, New Canaan and Stamford — will receive $514,168.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, many Connecticut residents lost their jobs and their health care,” Himes noted. “Community health centers stepped up and played a crucial role in providing care in these tough circumstances. The federal funding we’ve secured ensures that our community health centers have the infrastructure, technology, and equipment they need to provide the highest level of care.”

The American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act, which passed with Himes’ support, is a $1.9 trillion bill designed to defeat the coronavirus and mitigate the economic harm caused to the American people. The ARP provides billions to Southwest Connecticut’s families, workers, schools, small businesses, local governments, and more.

Additionally, ARP will fund the administration of vaccines and the mitigation of Covid-19.