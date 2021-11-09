CT selects vendor for cannabis seed-to-sale tracking

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection’s Drug Control Division has selected an Indianapolis vendor to monitor the movement of cannabis products in the state’s medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

The Consultants Consortium Inc. and its partner Forian will employ its Biotrack inventory tracking system to provide a real-time inventory of cannabis products available in the state and to prevent unlawful diversion of products.

Cannabis licensees will be required to enter information into the Cannabis Analytic Tracking System using the same vendor system utilized by the state or an alternative vendor’s software that is able to interact with the state’s program.

“Being able to track the state’s cannabis inventory from seed to sale will allow the department to monitor cannabis production and inventory as it moves from the earliest phases of growth to when it reaches the qualifying patient or consumer,” said DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. “This information will allow us to see what is currently available in both markets, project future inventory, and identify any potential diversion in the markets.”

The Biotrack software, commonly referred to as seed-to-sale tracking, will track the cannabis from when it is first planted as a seed or clone to the point of sale to the consumer. All licensed medical marijuana and adult-use cannabis establishments will be required to participate in the tracking system and log movement of cannabis as it is grown, manufactured into other products, packaged, tested, and sold to qualifying patients or consumers.

Information collected by the system will be used by the DCP and the Department of Revenue Services and will be made available to other entities, including law enforcement, as required by law.

Cannabis was approved for adult-use in June. Adult-use cannabis retail sales are anticipated to begin in the state by the end of 2022.