Westport’s Gemspring Capital acquires software/IT firm AINS

Westport private equity firm Gemspring Capital has acquired a majority interest in AINS Inc., a provider of case management software and IT services for the government sector. The financial terms of the transaction were not announced.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, AINS’ software solutions are designed to help government agencies streamline and automate workflows. The company also provides IT solutions focused on application maintenance and development.

Aron Grossman, managing director at Gemspring, stated that the return on investment provided by AINS’ offerings “is increasingly important given the need for applications that are purpose-built and rapid to implement, combined with the necessity of making these processes more efficient.”