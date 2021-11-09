Gov. Ned Lamont has taken a step towards running for re-election in 2022 – though it still isn’t entirely official.

The 67-year-old Lamont, who was first elected in 2018, confirmed to reporters yesterday that he had filed the initial required paperwork with the State Elections Enforcement Commission, which he said “facilitates our getting into a political campaign.”

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz is expected to file her paperwork today.

According to the latest poll of 1,000 residents conducted by Sacred Heart University’s Institute for Public Policy and Civil Engagement between Oct. 14 and Oct. 27, the governor’s approval rating remained generally high – though not as high as it was in April, when the last SHU poll was conducted.

50.5% of respondents said they approved of how the Greenwich resident is handling his job in October, compared with 55.7% in April. That reflected 30.2% approval among Republicans (13.8% unsure), 42.2% approval among independent voters (28.3% unsure), 44.4% approval among unaffiliated voters (25.9% unsure) and 75.7% approval among Democrats (15.9% unsure).

Republicans considering a run for governor next year include businessman Bob Stefanowski, who lost the 2018 campaign to Lamont by over 44,000 votes, and former House Minority Leader Themis Klarides of Derby.

Connecticut’s last Republican governor was M. Jodi Rell, who was elevated to the post from lieutenant governor in 2004 when John Rowland resigned in the midst of a corruption investigation which ultimately netted him 10 months in a federal prison. Rell won in her own right in the 2006 campaign but decided not to seek another term in 2010; she was succeeded by former Stamford Mayor Dannel Malloy (D), who was Lamont’s immediate predecessor.