New Popeyes location to open in Rockland

A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchisee has recently acquired a location in West Haverstraw, adding to the franchise’s offerings in the Hudson Valley.

The new location will be at 246 Route 9W, in a 21,000-square-foot lot.

Royal Properties, the firm that brokered the sale, announced it on Nov. 8.

“This location, with great visibility and strong traffic counts, presents a tremendous opportunity for this Popeyes franchisee to expand their footprint in New York’s lower Hudson Valley,” said Scott Meshil of Royal Properties.

Around Westchester and the Hudson Valley, Popeyes has locations in Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, Elmsford, Yorktown Heights, Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Kingston, Middletown, Nyack and Spring Valley.

Royal Properties also said they are seeking out more locations around Queens, Bronx, Westchester, Rockland, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan and Ulster counties on behalf of Popeyes, which continues to expand as a chain around the United States and the world.