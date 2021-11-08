Local Mexican restaurant chain Puerto Vallarta coming to Stamford mall

Puerto Vallarta, the chain of Mexican restaurants that has been expanding around the state, will add its eighth and largest location in Connecticut at the Stamford Town Center mall early next year.

The family-owned chain has locations in Avon, Danbury, Fairfield, Middletown, Newington, Orange, and Southington.

Originally from Unión de Tula, Jalisco, Mexico, Esaul Rodriguez established Puerto Vallarta 20 years ago as a family restaurant in Hartford County. Since then, he has added a new restaurant in Connecticut every few years.

“With the large number of businesses in the area, we expect our lunch and happy-hour offerings to be very popular,” Rodriguez said. “In the evenings, we anticipate the nearby residential community coming in and making Puerto Vallarta a regular dining destination.”

“We’ve been watching this restaurant group grow throughout Connecticut over the past several years, and we are extremely pleased to welcome them to the plaza,” said Dan Stolzenbach, the mall’s general manager. “Esaul and the entire Puerto Vallarta team are consummate professionals. I’m confident their winning combination of great food and great drinks, paired with fast and friendly service, will ensure long-term success for them here at Stamford Town Center.”

Located on the Stamford Town Center restaurant plaza at 230 Tresser Blvd., the 7,535-square-foot restaurant will have a variety of seating options along with an indoor bar area, heated patio seating and a large banquet room. The restaurant is expected to open early next spring in time for Cinco de Mayo.