WWE cuts 18 wrestlers from talent roster

Phil Hall
WWE has cut 18 wrestlers from its talent slate, reportedly due to budget cuts.

Wrestler Karion Kross.

Sports Illustrated reported that terminated wrestlers came from both the main WWE roster and the company’s NXT developmental brand. Included in the cuts were former NXT champions Keith Lee and Karrion Kross and former Raw women’s champion Nia Jax.

Talent were told they were being let go as part of a budget cutting regimen, although the news of their unemployment came on the same day when the Stamford company reported $255.8 million in revenue for its third quarter, a 15% year-over-year increase.

This is the fifth wave of WWE and NXT wrestlers being terminated from the company’s roster, following cuts in April, May. June and August.

