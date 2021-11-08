The Hartford and Yale developing addiction/pain management training for CT medical providers

The Hartford has teamed with the Yale Program in Addiction Medicine to develop a training program for Connecticut medical providers on addiction, pain management and opioid-related stigma.

The program will help clinicians identify and treat acute pain, chronic pain, substance misuse, and substance and opioid use disorders among Connecticut workers. The training will be designed to focus on person-centered and non-stigmatizing approaches while emphasizing improved function and a safe return to work.

The first phase of the pilot is underway and includes developing the training modules and a compendium of clinically relevant resources. The second phase is scheduled to run from January to June, with the training being delivered to a preliminary cohort of 50 to 100 Connecticut medical professionals. The final phase is slated for the third quarter of 2022 and will involve the updating of the modules based on the medical providers’ feedback.

“The loss and suffering caused by the ongoing opioid crisis is heartbreaking, and now more than ever, it’s important that we all take action to dispel addiction stigma and engage with empathy,” said The Hartford’s Chairman and CEO Christopher Swift. “We know from our decades of experience that front-line clinicians play a critical role in preventing substance misuse and fostering treatment. That’s why we are honored to partner with an internationally-recognized innovator in addiction treatment on this new training, which will lead to better care for those in need.”