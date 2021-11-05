New Synchrony program to provide digital, software skills to Stamford high schoolers

Synchrony has teamed with three nonprofits – District Arts & Education (DAE), the University of Connecticut’s Engineering Ambassadors and Future5 – on a new program that provides high school students in Stamford from underrepresented backgrounds with digital and software skills needed to pursue high-tech careers.

Synchrony and the Synchrony Foundation will donate grants totaling $300,000 to the three nonprofits in support of the Synchrony Skills Academy High School Program.

The program will commence in early 2022 with an initial cohort of 25 students participating in an eight-month training program that includes college and technology career assistance. An additional 25 students will participate in a summer immersion program, which will be located in Synchrony’s Stamford headquarters.

“Access to skills training is essential to growing our digital economy and building a more inclusive future,” said D.J. Casto, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Synchrony. “Investing in these public-private partnerships will help unlock career opportunities for underrepresented youth and grow the next generation of Connecticut leaders.”