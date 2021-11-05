Stamford Mayor-elect Simmons names transition team leaders

Stamford Mayor-elect Caroline Simmons (D) has formed a transition team consisting of a state senator, a health care president/CEO and a nonprofit executive.

“On Tuesday night, I said we would get to work immediately preparing to take office, so that my administration will be ready on day one to do the hard work of making Stamford a city of opportunity for everyone — a place where we all can live, work, raise a family, and retire,” Simmons said in a statement.

“My transition team will be reflective of that goal, and I am so thankful to (co-chairs) Sen. Pat Billie Miller, Kathy Silard, and (executive director) Bridget Fox for taking on these key roles. Our transition team will be reflective of the people of the great city we are now preparing to serve, listening to their voices, and building a mayoral administration ready to meet their needs.”

A Stamford native, Miller (D) was elected to the state senate in 2021 after serving in the Connecticut House of Representatives from 2008 to 2021. Prior to her election to the legislature, Senator Miller spent her professional career in the affordable housing industry for more than 25 years.

As president and CEO of Stamford Health, Silard oversees a team of more than 3,000 employees. She first joined the organization in 2003 as executive vice president and chief operating officer, after beginning her career as a nurse in the pediatrics and in the neonatal intensive care unit.

​Fox, who is president of Stamford Cradle to Career at United Way of Western CT, has 20-plus years of experience working in the government and nonprofit sector, the majority of which have been spent in Stamford working for the Mayor’s Office and United Way of Western Connecticut.

“We are building an administration and an agenda that is responsive to the public and reflects what is so special about our city,” Simmons, currently a state representative, added. “I look forward to speaking with residents and hearing their concerns and priorities, and beginning the process to build the team necessary to form our government that is responsive to you.”

According to unofficial results from Secretary of the State Denise Merrill’s office, Simmons received 15,565 votes (52.54%) while unaffiliated candidate Bobby Valentine received 14,060 votes (47.46%) in Tuesday’s election.