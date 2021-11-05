Cappelli and Fogliano present $1M at real estate awards breakfast

Real estate developers Louis Cappelli of the Cappelli Organization and Rella Fogliano of MacQuesten Development LLC presented a check for $1 million to the March of Dimes at its 34th Annual Real Estate Awards Breakfast, held Nov. 4.

The $1 million that was raised broke all previous fundraising records for the event.

This year’s breakfast was held at The Opus Westchester hotel in White Plains. The Opus is located in the Ritz-Carlton Residences development that was built by Cappelli.

Fogliano, president and CEO of MacQuesten Development, received the March of Dimes Real Estate Award. The award recognizes companies or individuals that have made a significant impact on the real estate landscape and have transformed communities through their vision, dedication and philanthropy.

“I am truly moved to have been chosen for this award,” Fogliano said. “I am grateful to be a part of this industry especially in moments like these when we can help to improve the lives of babies and families.”

Cappelli, founder and managing member of the Cappelli Organization, received the Martin S. Berger Award for Lifetime Achievement. The award is named in honor of the late Martin S. Berger of the Robert Martin Company.

“I love building tall, beautiful buildings. I love helping to create and improve cities, especially in Westchester, my home,” Cappelli said. “What do I love most? Helping to save lives. Helping to improve lives. Like raising one million dollars with my friend Rella Fogliano and setting a new bar for this cause to save babies and moms.”

Joe Apicella, managing director of MacQuesten Development, presented Fogliano with her award while Joe Simone, president of Simone Development Companies, made the presentation to Cappelli.

The breakfast was hosted by News12 anchor and reporter Tara Rosenblum.

The $1 million check was accepted on behalf of the March of Dimes by: Patricia Valenti, executive managing director for NEWMARK; Mark Weingarten, partner at Del Bello Donnellan Weingarten Wise and Wiederkehr and March of Dimes Fund the Mission chair; and Annette Trotta-Flynn, development director for the March of Dimes.

The breakfast had more than 80 sponsors. RXR Realty LLC was the Event Sponsor. The Title Sponsors were: Alliance Building Services; Alliant Insurance Services; ASF; Cappelli Organization; Four M Investments, LLC; The Klein Family; LCOR; MacQuesten Development LLC; National Realty & Development Corp.; Related Companies; SL Green Realty Corp.; and Wilder Balter Partners, Inc.