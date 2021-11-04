New York establishes Substance Use Disorder Education and Recovery Fund

New York state has now created its Substance Use Disorder Education and Recovery Fund, announced on Nov. 3.

The legislation, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, also authorizes gifts to the fund to be made on personal tax income returns.

It will create a personal tax income check-off for the fund, which will then be used to provide education, prevention, treatment and recovery services to those with substance abuse disorders or at risk.

“The fight against substance use is a personal one for me, and I am proud to take steps in New York to combat this epidemic,” Hochul said. “Allowing New Yorkers to support members of their community with these gifts is an invaluable way to get everyone working together to save lives. Those struggling with substance use issues deserve our help and support as they go through recovery and in New York we are ensuring that they have just that.”

The legislation was sponsored by State Sen. Michelle Hinchey, who represents parts of Ulster County and areas further upstate, and State Rep. John T. McDonald III, who represents part of the Capital Region.

“The substance use disorder crisis has ravaged nearly every corner of our state, claiming the lives of our loved ones and leaving families and communities devastated in its wake,” Hinchey said. “Everyone has a role to play in overcoming the overdose epidemic and ending the stigma that surrounds addiction. My bill with Assemblyman McDonald to create the Substance Use Disorder Education and Recovery Fund and an income tax deduction for those who contribute allows everyday New Yorkers to be part of the solution. Substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery programs save lives, and our bill ensures that these funds will go directly to the organizations responsible for this work.”