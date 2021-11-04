Northwell partners with Aegis for new AI venture

Northwell and Aegis Ventures announced a new joint ventures between the two firms to further applications artificial intelligence in the health care field.

Northwell is New York state’s largest health care provider, operating hospitals and facilities around the state, including Phelps Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital and many more in the Westchester and Hudson Valley region.

Aegis is a New York-based startup studio that builds companies, mostly in the tech sector, with a focus on data and automation, health and wellness, and digital health and health technologies.

“Aegis’ experience in commercialization and Northwell’s experience in clinical care complement each other perfectly,” said Aegis Ventures Chairman Bill Schoenfeld. “Our joint platform will bring together the medical, technological, and investment talent to launch new companies that address healthcare’s most pressing challenges.”

The joint venture between the companies will ideate, launch and scale AI-driven health care companies. According to the companies, the aim of the venture is to promote quality, equitable and cost-effective health care through “a first-of-its-kind company creation platform for healthcare innovation,” and enable new AI technologies to reach patients more quickly.

Aegis will invest at least $100 million in seed-stage funding through the platform.

“New York was at the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis, and today’s announcement places it at the epicenter of innovation that will tackle healthcare’s most pressing problems,” said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health. “This joint venture will leverage data from Northwell’s patient population, one of the most diverse in the world, along with Northwell’s intellectual capital in AI technology. Working together, Northwell and Aegis will create companies that bring higher quality, lower cost healthcare to those who need it most.”

The venture will work with frontline care providers across Northwell to identify and work on solutions to patient care and disease-related problems, along with operational inefficiencies in providers delivering health care.

The venture has started work on maternal health outcomes and prediction of chronic disease.