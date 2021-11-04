Design company collective MillerKnoll latest to set up at The Village in Stamford

Design company collective MillerKnoll latest to set up at The Village in...

MillerKnoll, a recently-formed collective of modern design companies, has joined the tenants at The Village, Stamford’s increasingly popular indoor/outdoor premium waterfront campus as an anchor tenant.

MillerKnoll is a collective of brands that includes Herman Miller and Knoll, plus Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman Leather, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, naughtone, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt.

“We are looking forward to relocating to a space that will provide us with opportunities for continued growth and collaboration,” said Debbie Propst, president of global retail for MillerKnoll. “Stamford has been home to our retail group for many years, and when evaluating the current and future needs of our evolving business, The Village’s location, suite of offerings and tenant mix made for an ideal home for the company.”

The Village’s other anchor tenant is Wheelhouse, launched by Brent Montgomery in 2018 in partnership with Jimmy Kimmel. Wheelhouse encompasses Wheelhouse Entertainment; brand marketing and creative innovation division Wheelhouse Labs; digital-first and influencer division Wheelhouse DNA; investment arm Wheelhouse 360; and Wheelhouse Properties, a growing real estate operation that includes the “Wheelhouses,” invitation-only social venues in New York, Los Angeles and The Village.

In addition to MillerKnoll, other newly announced tenants include Connecticut Innovations, the state’s strategic venture capital arm; private equity firms TSG Consumer Partners and Avesi Partners; investment firms Jadian Capital and MYCOR Capital; staffing company Insight Global; and executive search firm Kindred Partners.

With approximately 133,000 square feet and nearly 1,000 feet of walkable marina, The Village encompasses one of Connecticut’s first LEED v4 commercial buildings. Wheelhouse Properties, run, owned and operated by Courtney Montgomery, is the developer of The Village.