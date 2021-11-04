Interactive Brokers Group debuts ESG-focused trading platform

Interactive Brokers Group has introduced a mobile trading application designed for socially conscious investors.

According to the Greenwich company, the new IMPACT platform enables investors to align their portfolios with companies that meet their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards.

IMPACT offers investors data on 13 criteria determinations including environmental, sustainability and diversity/inclusion levels. It can also exclude investments on 10 categories including animal testing, corporate political spending and lobbying, fossil fuels and weapons and gun manufacturers.

In conjunction with the platform’s launch, Interactive Brokers partnered with the environmental nonprofit One Tree Planted in a promotion that will include the planting of 25 trees for every $1,000 an investor deposits in their IMPACT account.