Stamford’s Cara Therapeutics names Christopher Posner as new chief executive

Stamford biopharmaceutical company Cara Therapeutics Inc. has named Christopher Posner as its next president and CEO, effective Nov. 9.

Posner, who is a member of the company’s board of directors, was previously president and CEO of Leo Pharma Inc., the U.S. affiliate of Denmark’s LEO Pharma A/S, a pharmaceutical company focused on medical dermatology products.

Earlier in his career, he held senior management positions at R-Pharma-US LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Pfizer Inc., Wyeth Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals plc.

Posner succeeds Derek Chalmers, who will transition to a senior adviser role. Chalmers co-founded the company and had served as its leader since 2004.