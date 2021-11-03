Audit and Assurance Senior Manager

DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP

An audit and assurance senior manager at Deloitte & Touche LLP in Stamford, Conn., Tiffany Wyszkowski currently provides audit and accounting advisory services to a number of Deloitte’s largest public and private insurance clients. She has helped advise clients through complex restatements, acquisitions, remediation of material weaknesses and financial transformation projects. She has served as the Stamford Audit and Assurance Learning Champion for the last five years and has been a member of the Deloitte National Audit and Assurance Faculty for even longer. She is the co-leader of Deloitte LLP’s Stamford office corporate citizenship activity. As the co-leader of corporate citizenship activities, she has guided Stamford office professionals to provide a mentorship program with more than 35 students who become reading tutors to local first graders, provide holiday gifts to over 250 children in need, host drives to provide multiple school supplies and food and sponsor local walks and runs. Tiffany is a certified public accountant licensed in Connecticut and New York and is an active member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She joined Deloitte in 2008 after graduating from Siena College, lives in Stamford and enjoys running and traveling.