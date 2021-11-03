Counsel

YANKWITT LLP

Focusing his practice on complex federal litigation, with an emphasis on employment litigation, Michael Reed has served as counsel in national class and collective actions, as well as individual litigations and arbitrations. He has successfully resolved complex employment matters that could have otherwise bankrupted his clients. Michael is known as a creative problem-solver and a pragmatic advisor. Prior to joining Yankwitt LLP, he practiced at Am Law 100 and Kirkland & Ellis, where he represented BP in the governmental investigations that arose out of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. He also served as a law clerk to William J. Martini, U.S. District judge for the District of New Jersey. Recognized as a thought leader in employment law, Michael has lectured extensively throughout the country on the topic and has written articles on overtime law, federal practice and procedure, choice of law and arbitration for the New York Law Journal, the New Jersey Law Journal, Bloomberg Law Insights and Westchester Lawyer. He also holds leader positions within the New York State and Westchester County bar associations. Michael has been recognized for his accomplishments by being named to New York Metro Super Lawyers Rising Stars and The Business Council of Westchester’s Rising Stars.