Savvy, skillful, with unmatched work ethic, Jessica Lane is a fresh of breath air in the Greenwich real estate scene. She is a full-time real estate advisor and has successfully represented both buyers and sellers in a variety of situations — from first-time home buyers to investors to international relocations. She prides herself in her ability to provide honest and data-driven advice stemming from almost 10 years of industry experience. Jessica is a part of the three-person Nest Seekers ultraluxury team in Greenwich, Conn., and has overseen more than $150 million dollars of residential real estate transactions. She was born at Greenwich Hospital and grew up between Greenwich and Purchase/Rye, New York. She moved to the Park Slope area of Brooklyn to pursue her career in the corporate real estate sector, then decided to move back to the suburbs to work in a boutique service model setting that encouraged creative solutions. In her off time, she can be found under the shade at Tod’s Point with a good book or hiking one of the area’s many nature preserves. Jessica is a proud Lupus Foundation advocate and she donates a portion of her commission to her clients’ charity of choice.