Commercial Litigation Attorney

PULLMAN & COMLEY LLC

Clients looking for high-quality solutions to their litigation challenges are represented by Tom Lambert, who regularly assists them in reaching resolution of their litigation matters through zealous courtroom advocacy. Tom has a wide range of experience in representing individuals and businesses in both state and federal court, as well as probate court. He represents clients in all phases of litigation in multiple practice areas, including commercial litigation, insurance coverage disputes, complex personal injury, probate disputes and construction litigation. Tom has successfully defended numerous cases to their conclusion, regularly resolving cases through dispositive motion practice, settlement negotiation and mediation, arbitration, and trial. Tom has also dedicated himself to the practice of law, both within the firm and in the Fairfield County area, where he was born and raised. Since 2019, he has served as the chair of the Civil Litigation Committee of the Fairfield County Bar Association and was elected to its Board of Directors in 2020, as well as the Connecticut Defense Lawyers Association’s Board of Directors in 2021. Tom is a 2021 Presidential Fellow of the Connecticut Bar Association. He maintains an active pro bono practice and is committed to public service as a candidate for Fairfield’s Representative Town Meeting.