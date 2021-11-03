Owner/Operator

BEECHMONT TAVERN

Robert Hayes owns The Beechmont Tavern, the award-winning restaurant serving the best wings in Westchester. He began as a busboy at The Beechmont at age 18 and continued working there while he attended Iona College. He advanced to server, bartender, manager and in 2018, sole owner. Robert uses social media to interact with clientele, offering unique specials and codes on Instagram and special Snapchat-only offers for events and merchandise. He attends the Nightclub & Bar Show in Las Vegas annually to stay ahead of trends, and supports and serves local beer and cider brewers. Robert is a board member of the Iona Alumni Association and the Huguenot and New Rochelle Historical Association. He is an executive board member of New Rochelle Pride and at age 28 he became the youngest president of the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce, now serving his second term. He supports local PTAs; NRHS teams; Iona College teams and clubs; HOPE Community Services; WestCOP; the Boys & Girls Club; New Rochelle Police Department National Night Out; Toys for Tots; Stockings for Soldiers; and New Rochelle Chamber events, including its Street Fair, Thanksgiving Parade, Holiday Tree Lighting — in which he annually sponsors the Christmas tree — and more. During the pandemic, Hayes was a participant in the city’s NourishALL Program and Westchester County’s Community Table Project supplying meals to the food insecure. He helped supply and deliver food (often delivering himself) to first responders and hospital workers. His achievements have been recognized by the city of New Rochelle and Westchester County. He graduated from Iona College in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.