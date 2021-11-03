Credit Analyst I

FIRST COUNTY BANK

A May 2020 graduate of the University of Miami Herbert Business School, where he majored in finance and minored in accounting and classics, Kyle Fallon previously worked as a seasonal bank teller and community banking intern at First County Bank while enrolled in his undergraduate studies. After graduation, he began working in his current role as a credit analyst at First County Bank. He is continuing his education at the Connecticut School of Finance and Management, with an expected graduation in April 2023. Kyle is a resident of Stamford, Connecticut.