Enrico Costantini

Partner

FLW LAW, PLLC

With a focus on commercial and residential real estate, land use, zoning and commercial transactions, Rick Constantini represents prominent developers, landlords, tenants and lenders in transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, leases and financing. He also represents national hospitality groups, local businesses, municipalities and individuals that require counsel related to real estate and business matters. An experienced transactional lawyer, Rick structures and closes deals to protect his clients’ goals both efficiently and cost effectively. He delivers practical solutions to the most complex development projects, financing matters and lease agreements. He also represents small businesses in a variety of ways, including business organization and governance, acquisitions and stock and asset sales. He regularly counsels clients on all aspects of a business’ lifecycle and provides a creative and cost-effective approach to deal-making. Rick resolves zoning and land-use issues for commercial and residential development projects of all sizes and complexity. He is particularly adept at understanding these hurdles and solving them to the satisfaction of both his clients and the commissions and boards that approve them. He regularly appears before various municipal agencies, boards and commissions across Connecticut. Rick has worked on some of the firm’s notable projects, including the Norwalk Art Space, Garavel Subaru’s new dealership under construction on Main Avenue in Norwalk, and Maplewood Senior Living Westport.