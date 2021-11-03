New Business Account Executive

LEVITT FUIRST ASSOCIATES LTD.

As a new business account executive at Levitt Fuirst Associates Ltd., Jennifer Apicella specializes in commercial real estate insurance with a concentration in habitational risks. Her focus is on new opportunities resulting in overall agency growth. Jennifer’s combination of dedication and enthusiasm for her work creates a unique passion for her professional endeavors. With more than 10 years of experience in the commercial and personal insurance industry, Jennifer utilizes her relationships with colleagues and underwriters in the field to yield successful results. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Penn., majoring in political science. She resides in Westchester County where she enjoys spending time with her fiancé and their two rescue dogs.