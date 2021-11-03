New president at Boston Children’s Health Physicians

Allen J. Dozor, MD, has taken over as the new president of Boston Children’s Health Physicians, the organization announced Nov. 2.

“I am humbled to take on this new role,” Dozor said. “My goals as a physician align with my goals as president. I am so proud of the growth of BCHP, and its long-standing commitment to superb patient care, medical research, training future generations of physicians, and advocating for the current and future health and well-being of children and families.”

Boston Children’s Health Physicians is headquartered in Valhalla and operates more than 55 practices throughout the New York metropolitan area, the Hudson Valley and Connecticut. It is part of the network of care of Boston Children’s Hospital in Massachusetts, and partners with WMCHealth, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital and New York Medical College locally.

Dozor’s history with the organization goes back to 1982, when he joined the faculty and attending staff at Boston Children’s Hospital.

In 1985, he came to Westchester to become chief of pediatric pulmonology at New York Medical College and director of the pediatric intensive care unit at Westchester Medical Center. He has served as the associate physician-in-chief at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital at Westchester Medical Center since its inception, and also serves as professor of pediatrics and clinical public health at NYMC.

He founded the Division of Pediatric Pulmonology, Allergy, Immunology, and Sleep Medicine at Boston Children’s Health Physicians, along with founding and directing the pediatric pulmonology fellowship program. Dozor also served as the director of the Armond V. Mascia, MD Cystic Fibrosis Center, part of that division. It is the only pediatric cystic fibrosis center serving the Hudson Valley.

He co-founded the Children’s Environmental Health Center of the Hudson Valley in 2008. The health center is based in Hawthorne and operates nine other sites from Poughkeepsie to the Bronx.

“We are grateful for the many contributions which Dr. Dozor has made to the field of Pediatrics, and congratulate him on his appointment as the next President of BCHP. His tireless efforts and commitment have hugely impacted BHCP and our patients in a positive manner,” said Gerard Villucci, CEO of Boston Children’s Health Physicians. “We know that as President, he will help lead BCHP to new heights and enable our practice to provide our patients with the highest quality treatments and care. Dr. Dozor’s extensive leadership experience will allow BCHP to continue to respond to the ever changing demands of the pediatric community.”